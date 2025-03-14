The Absolute Best Olipop Flavor Pays Homage To Vintage Soda

There is a very high chance that you've seen prebiotic soda drinks on the shelves in grocery stores due to their boom in popularity within the last few years. Specifically, Olipop beverages found their way to grocery store shelves in 2018, winning over soda-averse customers by promoting themselves as a healthier soda alternative that aids digestive health. While Olipop drinks are technically still sodas, its multitude of prebiotics and plant fibers give consumers a much better feeling about drinking it compared to a drink with a much larger amount of sugar.

Last month, Chowhound put 15 popular Olipop flavors to the test to see which one came out on top. While other flavors put up a great fight — including Ridge Rush, which we deemed one of the best new soda flavors of 2024 – Vintage Cola came out on top. While it was shocking to see the cola come in first, considering it is one of the few non-fruit based flavors in the brand's small flavor collection, it was definitely worthy of its win.