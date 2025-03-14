The Absolute Best Olipop Flavor Pays Homage To Vintage Soda
There is a very high chance that you've seen prebiotic soda drinks on the shelves in grocery stores due to their boom in popularity within the last few years. Specifically, Olipop beverages found their way to grocery store shelves in 2018, winning over soda-averse customers by promoting themselves as a healthier soda alternative that aids digestive health. While Olipop drinks are technically still sodas, its multitude of prebiotics and plant fibers give consumers a much better feeling about drinking it compared to a drink with a much larger amount of sugar.
Last month, Chowhound put 15 popular Olipop flavors to the test to see which one came out on top. While other flavors put up a great fight — including Ridge Rush, which we deemed one of the best new soda flavors of 2024 – Vintage Cola came out on top. While it was shocking to see the cola come in first, considering it is one of the few non-fruit based flavors in the brand's small flavor collection, it was definitely worthy of its win.
Why Vintage Cola reigns supreme
This uniquely brown Olipop flavor stole our hearts because of its homage to real vintage cola. Its sweet, nostalgic taste with hints of vanilla made its No. 1 rank a no-brainer. And we are not the only ones who love Olipop's Vintage Cola, as others have claimed that it not only tastes delicious but it also helped ween them off of sodas pumped full of sugar. Considering Olipop drinks contain only two to five grams of sugar per can (compared to 39 grams in a can of Coca-Cola), achieving a deliciously sweet drink is no easy feat. And yet, they've done it!
At the end of the day, though, the best Olipop flavor is a completely subjective competition. Those who prefer a fruity beverage may think that the brand's colas are too mild, but some diet soda drinkers may be over the moon upon their first sip of Vintage Cola. No matter where you lie on the spectrum of loyal prebiotic drink lover to Pepsi aficionado, perhaps give our favorite flavors a go.