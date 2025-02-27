The Popular Fast Food Chain That Won't Be Adding An Egg Surcharge Anytime Soon

Bird flu cases continue to spread across the United States — and it doesn't appear that the outbreak's effects on the egg supply chain will start to ease soon. Even though the price of eggs has already risen by 53% compared to last year, the USDA claims the price of eggs could increase by up to 41% in the months to come.

To keep up with rising costs and nationwide shortages, many poultry producers, grocery stores, restaurants, and fast food chains are raising the prices of menu items containing eggs. Still, there is one popular fast food chain that won't be adding an egg surcharge anytime soon: McDonald's.

As the chain's North American chief impact officer, Michael Gonda, shared to LinkedIn on Wednesday: "Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs." The announcement comes just before the 50th anniversary of the chain's Egg McMuffin — McDonald's only breakfast sandwich that includes a fresh-cracked egg. That means there's $1 McMuffins on the app this Sunday to celebrate, and the same low-cost breakfast will stay on the menu as is for the foreseeable future.