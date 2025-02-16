Don't Overbake Your Clams. Here's How To Time It Just Right

Cooking with clams is a great way to add a distinctive taste of the sea to your next dish. They are rich and briny and packed with flavor inside those tiny shells. Even canned clams are simple and amazing with pasta, as you can just pour them right into a cream sauce and call it a day. Still, these delicate mollusks can be very difficult to cook. Whether you're mixing them into clam chowder or baking the clams directly in the shell, it's essential you don't overcook them. So how can you get baked clams to be tender?

First of all, we're talking about baking clams in the oven, not a "clambake." That's the New England-style where clams are steamed in a pot with a variety of seafood and vegetable ingredients. What we're concerned with here is baking them in the oven, usually to prep them for another dish, but also as a stand-alone delicious meal. You can cook fresh clams in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 10 minutes and remove each as it opens, then squeeze some lemon juice, add a melted garlic butter, or just enjoy them as they are. Once they open, they're done — no need to keep them roasting. If you want to pop them straight in the oven from frozen, you'll need to heat them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or so, until the shells brown.