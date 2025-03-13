How To Make Sure Your Starbucks Drink Is Gluten-Free

Starbucks is nearly ubiquitous from coast to coast, and thankfully, also famously inclusive for all styles of coffee sippers and eaters. With a range of kosher options, vegan snacks and bites, and non-dairy milks (minus any surcharge for alt milks) it's possible to hack your Starby's order for all sorts of specific needs and preferences. Including making sure your drinks are gluten-free.

Starbucks does have an official published menu that breaks down options by whether they're vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free, but the menu shows as updated in 2019 and only focuses on gluten-free snacks, so it's incomplete. Currently, you'll have to comb through each menu item and read through the ingredients one-by-one. Or, just read this guide where we break it all down!

In general, keeping it as simple as possible is your best bet. More complex drinks, like most blended drinks with flavorings — and those with sprinkles, java chips, or cookie syrup — contain gluten, but not in every single instance, so again, just check the labels.

Plain black coffees (hot or iced), lattes, cold brew, nitro cold brew, plain espresso or cappuccino, etc., are good to go — as are the teas, matcha lattes, and lemonade. Milks can vary depending on the brand of oat milk each store uses, for example, which isn't always gluten-free. You can always ask your local barista to check. Bottled and packaged treats marked as gluten-free are of course safe bets, with no risk of cross contamination.