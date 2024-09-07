Most Of The World's Fortune Cookies Are Produced By Just One Company

The United States has always had questions about Chinese cuisine. Are low mein and chow mein the same thing? How does dim sum work? Is MSG actually a myth? The list of questions goes on and on, but one question always seems to rise above the rest: where exactly do fortune cookies come from?

Although fortune cookies are nearly synonymous with Chinese restaurants, these cookies do not actually come from China. In fact, most of the world's fortune cookies come from an American company: Wonton Food Inc. While the company was founded by a Chinese immigrant, Chin Sun Wong, the corporation got its start in New York City.

Wonton Food Inc. makes fortune cookies in both plain and flavored forms, including chocolate and orange. Today, the company is still family- and minority-owned and operated with factories in New York, Texas, and Tennessee. It is known to be the largest manufacturer of not only fortune cookies but also noodles and wrappers in the United States.