Ina Garten's Simple Tip For More Precise Bakes

Ina Garten knows good cooking and she knows good cakes. The cookbook author and television personality has been guiding home cooks for decades. Her recipes are precise and often inventive, such as her her boozy, zesty twist on pound cake for example. And her work in the world of baking doesn't stop there. There is a whole catalogue of fantastic Ina Garten desserts. So you can trust her when she dispenses little nuggets of baking wisdom. And when it comes to baking with absolute precision, there is one bit of guidance that she absolutely swears by: using flour without leavening agents.

Garten revealed this bit of wisdom in an episode of "Barefoot Contessa" on Food Network during a segment displaying her recipe for double fudge cake. She noted that "you don't want a cake that's too light and you don't want one that's too dense. Just right." This is why she prefers not to use "...flour that has leavening in it, to do my own leavening." This means stepping away from the self-rising bag when baking, as these flours come with leavening ingredients in them and do not allow for control over the leavening process, which is key to consistent results. Using self-rising flour can lead to uneven bakes, which is not what you want when baking, say, a very important birthday cake. Using your own leavening agents will allow more precision, and also avoids the inclusion of other added ingredients, such as cream of tarter, which can further impact texture.