The Decanting Hack That Might Actually Be Ruining Your Wine

Let's face it — it can feel like there are a lot of tedious steps to enjoying a nice glass of wine. Unlike a bottle of juice or a can of beer, the delicate tannic structure of wine, especially red wine, means it may require some breathing room before it can be fully appreciated. We accomplish this through decanting, a process of exposing wine to oxygen to help soften its tannins and remove sediment buildup, especially useful for older wines.

Typically, this step requires an open glass vessel called a decanter, which often has a shaft-and-globe shape, plus time and patience — about one to two hours to allow the wine to oxygenate. However, innovative (and impatient) wine drinkers have discovered a decanting hack to speed up the process: Simply pour your wine into a blender and blend for 30 seconds to a minute before immediately serving. Supposedly, this hyper-efficient method works to aerate wine quickly by rapidly breaking its surface tension, thereby exposing its entire surface area to air in seconds.

Unfortunately, according to a wine expert, this hack has the potential to seriously damage the integrity of your wine. Kristin Ma, the co-founder and beverage and service director of Cecily in Brooklyn, New York, says, "Chances are, you'll end up making your wine worse" through over-oxidization if you try the blender trick. "Your window for blending in the right amount of oxygen but not over doing it is very short, [so] the margin for error is high," she says.