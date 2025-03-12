Make The Most Of Spring Asparagus With Crispy, Light Tempura

Spring season marks the much-awaited arrival of fresh, green produce and refreshing meals as we transition from cold-weather comfort meals to light and bright summer eats. Among the many seasonal favorites, asparagus is a quintessential spring vegetable that you'll want to snag at your local farmers' market when it's in season. One of the many creative ways to showcase asparagus is with a delightfully satisfying crunch inspired by a Japanese classic: tempura.

For the coveted silky batter that clings to each asparagus spear, all you need is a handful of simple ingredients — cake flour, cold seltzer water, and kosher salt. The sparkling water is the key to achieving that perfect, airy crispness as the carbonation creates tiny bubbles in the batter, which results in a light, delicate coating. When dropped in hot oil, the exterior becomes golden and crisp while the asparagus spears remain tender and deliver a satisfying snap. The tempura is ready to be taken out of the frying oil when you observe smaller bubbles on the batter and a fading out of the sizzling sound from frying.

The balance between the batter's quality and the hot oil's temperature is the secret to achieving the characteristic crunch of tempura vegetables. For optimum results, avoid frying multiple battered spears at once. Instead, frying them one at a time allows each piece to develop its own delectable crunch without clumping together. Allow to cool briefly, season with a sprinkle of sea salt, and your go-to spring appetizer is ready to serve. You can keep it traditional with a soy-based tempura dipping sauce or get creative with your seasonings and sauces to find ones that complement the flavor of the asparagus.