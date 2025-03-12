What To Do With Tough Cabbage Rolls (And How To Prevent Them)

Cabbage rolls evoke memories of our grandmothers' kitchens and represent generations of family recipes from around the world. But if you don't know what you're doing, they won't come out right. Oftentimes you can end up with stiff leaves that are tough and unpleasant to eat.

It helps to know that there are many types of cabbage, and they tend to be used a bit differently. Green cabbage, for example, has good-sized leaves that are great for rolling, but if you've got a nice savoy cabbage on your hands, you can take advantage of the large outer leaves and use those to wrap up a tasty filling (don't bother with the inner leaves which won't work as well).

The core of the cabbage is the toughest. It's where the flesh is the thickest and takes longer to cook through than the rest of the leaf. If you don't remove it, you'll have a tough time wrapping the leaf and you won't get an even cook on the roll. For this reason, it's best to cut away this part of the leaves before you use them. The next step is crucial to breaking up the cellulose in the leaves, a complex carbohydrate that is responsible for the natural stiffness. Drop the leaves in boiling water to soften them up and give them a head start on the cooking process so your rolls won't be tough once they come out of the oven.