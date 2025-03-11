9 Ways To Tell If Your Pork Chops Have Gone Bad

Something smells ... funny. If you're about to prepare dinner and notice the plump and pretty pork chops you bought a few days ago looking a little suspicious, they may have gone bad. Sure, that puts a damper on your meal plan to make juicy baked pork chops, but knowing the signs of spoiled food will help you and your diners avoid eating something that tastes woefully unpleasant. And, what is inarguably the most important point to consider here, you'll prevent anyone from becoming ill.

Per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), two basic types of bacteria can negatively affect fresh meat: spoilage and pathogenic bacteria. Spoilage bacteria cause quality issues, like foul odors and slimy surfaces, while pathogenic bacteria can ultimately cause serious foodborne illnesses such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. With all of these microbes on the prowl searching for their next fresh meat victim, a lot of responsibility falls on your shoulders to figure out if your pork chops shouldn't be consumed. Some signs are more obvious than others, and with my help, you'll know how to detect all of them.

Trust me, I have the chops to talk about chops. As a buyer in the food retail sector, I must diligently review the quality and safety of different products. I have also maintained a ServSafe certification for the last 14 years, a food safety and sanitation training program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. So, without further delay, let's get gross.