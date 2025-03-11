There are plenty of compelling reasons to shop at Aldi, but one of the best is the store's low prices. From snacks to entrees, it is also a great place to visit to save money on wine. Loyal Aldi customers will be familiar with the iconic and popular Winking Owl wine lineup. From California red and white blends to cabernet sauvignon and pinot grigio, this award-winning brand offers customers familiar boxed wines for less than $16. Still, because Winking Owl is a private-label product exclusive to Aldi, we can't figure out much about this wine by reading the label. To get some insight, we did a deep dive into the brand, and we found out who makes Aldi's Winking Owl boxed wine: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Founded out of Modesto, California, brothers Julio and Ernest Gallo began this family-owned company in 1933. Since that time, the winemaker has acquired dozens of wineries and brands from all over the world and holds a variety of impressive titles. From "Best American Wine Producer" given by the 2000 International Wine and Spirits Competition to "Importer of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast in 2007, that's just the start. The company also produces a variety of alcohol other than wine, including spirits and beer.