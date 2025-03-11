The Extra Step You Should Always Take With Store-Bought Paneer

Most paneer that is sold in groceries in the U.S. is made with cow's milk, while traditional Indian paneer is made with buffalo milk. Buffalo milk has a higher fat content than cow's milk, which contributes to its tendency to become tough and rubbery. The high fat content in buffalo milk makes the cheese more porous and, therefore, softer. Since cow's milk has about half the fat content as buffalo milk, the paneer will be firmer. Add that to other factors that can be detrimental to paneer, such as conditions under which it is pressed to expel excess liquid and then sitting in a refrigerator for several days, and you've got the cards stacked against you.

Paneer experts say soaking store-bought paneer in warm water for about 15 minutes can breathe new life into it to rehydrate and soften it. If the recipe you are making calls for the paneer to be cubed or sliced, do this step before soaking so the absorption is even and then let it sit out at room temperature for about two hours before you begin the soaking process. While this step alone can be enough to avoid paneer that is hard and rubbery, pan-frying it in hot oil and then soaking it again can make it even softer and creamier. When the outside of the paneer is fried in high heat, the moisture on the inside will boil, turn to steam, and leave more porous cavities on the inside. Giving the fried paneer another dunk in some water will absorb moisture into those newly formed cavities like a sponge, resulting in a paneer that is perfectly soft and creamy.