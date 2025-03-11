The Extra Step You Should Always Take With Store-Bought Paneer
Paneer is a versatile Indian cheese that can be used in a variety of dishes. It has a firm texture similar to tofu or halloumi cheese that allows it to hold its shape during the cooking process while also absorbing the flavors of whatever you're cooking. Whether you're making a traditional Indian staple like saag paneer or getting a little more creative and trying something like a paneer panini with a tikka masala jam, paneer can be used in a variety of recipes. With an impressive 25 grams of protein in a 3.5-ounce serving, paneer makes an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to up their protein intake.
While paneer dishes are aplenty at Indian restaurants, ordering takeout every time you get a paneer craving isn't always financially or logistically possible. While Trader Joe's has some decent frozen paneer dishes that can scratch your itch, it just doesn't compare to a freshly made meal. Luckily, you can find paneer in grocery stores to cook yourself, usually in a plastic, vacuum-packaged pouch. However, one downside of using store-bought paneer as opposed to freshly made is that it can become rubbery and unpleasant when cooked. Because of this, it is advised to always soak store-bought paneer before cooking it to avoid this travesty.
Why soaking paneer gives the best results
Most paneer that is sold in groceries in the U.S. is made with cow's milk, while traditional Indian paneer is made with buffalo milk. Buffalo milk has a higher fat content than cow's milk, which contributes to its tendency to become tough and rubbery. The high fat content in buffalo milk makes the cheese more porous and, therefore, softer. Since cow's milk has about half the fat content as buffalo milk, the paneer will be firmer. Add that to other factors that can be detrimental to paneer, such as conditions under which it is pressed to expel excess liquid and then sitting in a refrigerator for several days, and you've got the cards stacked against you.
Paneer experts say soaking store-bought paneer in warm water for about 15 minutes can breathe new life into it to rehydrate and soften it. If the recipe you are making calls for the paneer to be cubed or sliced, do this step before soaking so the absorption is even and then let it sit out at room temperature for about two hours before you begin the soaking process. While this step alone can be enough to avoid paneer that is hard and rubbery, pan-frying it in hot oil and then soaking it again can make it even softer and creamier. When the outside of the paneer is fried in high heat, the moisture on the inside will boil, turn to steam, and leave more porous cavities on the inside. Giving the fried paneer another dunk in some water will absorb moisture into those newly formed cavities like a sponge, resulting in a paneer that is perfectly soft and creamy.