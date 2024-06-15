Baby Carrots Aren't The Real Deal. Someone Lied To You Several Times

By Patricia Grisafi
Baby carrots in a bowl Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Baby carrots. They are everywhere. On vegetable platters, in your kid's lunchbox, and sitting around all bagged up in the produce aisle. Except they're probably not really baby carrots — they're more likely "baby-cut carrots." Real baby carrots look like the garden-grown vegetable that Peter Rabbit would munch on before getting into a pickle — they're truly smaller, and they're sweet and tasty. The baby carrots you're thinking of — because they have been marketed to you as such — are nubs that resemble tiny orange fingers. They are not pulled from the ground in this abbreviated state. They're actually fully grown and have been cut down to a smaller size in a machine, then scraped, rounded, and packaged. 

If you're above a certain age and don't remember seeing baby-cut carrots in the store, that's because they didn't exist as such until 1986. That's when California carrot farmer Mike Yurosek came up with the idea for taking a fully grown carrot and cutting it to size. Yurosek was trying to figure out how to sell misshapen carrots to local grocery stores and decided to hand-cut them. Promoting carrots in this way really worked. Now, it seems you can't escape them. When you show up at a party, you are likely to see a bowl of baby-cut carrots near the dip section — usually right near the junk food. But don't mistake them for real baby carrots. 

The problem with baby-cut carrots

Carrots on wood Avocado_studio/Shutterstock

Baby-cut carrots require literally no effort. No washing, no peeling, no cutting. Of course they're enticing! They're a time saver, and they taste okay when slathered in ranch dressing. However, if you want flavorful, actually fresh carrots, you might want to consider saving baby-cut carrots for emergencies and lazy days and re-embrace regular-sized carrots. Because baby-cut carrots are shaved, they lose the peel that protects them as they grow and thus run the risk of drying out. Or, the opposite happens: You open a bag and suddenly find the counter is drenched with liquid — this is water meant to keep the carrots attractive, but it can also cause them to get slimy.

If time is not a concern, you'll be rewarded with a better-tasting carrot if you forgo the bagged "miniatures." It's not always necessary to peel a carrot — whether or not you peel is a personal preference and related to the kind of meal you're making — just give them a good washing to make sure they're clean enough to eat. Additionally, if you're into the aesthetics of your meal, a regular carrot just looks nicer! Chop it into nice, round discs for soup, slice it into sticks for those lunchbox snacks, roast them whole for a rustic meal, and make them the star of a creamy casserole. Or, if you're trying to cut the acid out of your tomato sauce, you can't beat adding a carrot for some added sweetness. 

