Baby Carrots Aren't The Real Deal. Someone Lied To You Several Times

Baby carrots. They are everywhere. On vegetable platters, in your kid's lunchbox, and sitting around all bagged up in the produce aisle. Except they're probably not really baby carrots — they're more likely "baby-cut carrots." Real baby carrots look like the garden-grown vegetable that Peter Rabbit would munch on before getting into a pickle — they're truly smaller, and they're sweet and tasty. The baby carrots you're thinking of — because they have been marketed to you as such — are nubs that resemble tiny orange fingers. They are not pulled from the ground in this abbreviated state. They're actually fully grown and have been cut down to a smaller size in a machine, then scraped, rounded, and packaged.

Advertisement

If you're above a certain age and don't remember seeing baby-cut carrots in the store, that's because they didn't exist as such until 1986. That's when California carrot farmer Mike Yurosek came up with the idea for taking a fully grown carrot and cutting it to size. Yurosek was trying to figure out how to sell misshapen carrots to local grocery stores and decided to hand-cut them. Promoting carrots in this way really worked. Now, it seems you can't escape them. When you show up at a party, you are likely to see a bowl of baby-cut carrots near the dip section — usually right near the junk food. But don't mistake them for real baby carrots.