Starbucks Is Elevating Its Dine-In Experience In The Best Way

Starbucks has been associated with grab-and-go food and drinks for several years now. However, recently announced changes aim to adjust the experience of customers, as well as encourage dining in the coffee shop. As of January 27, Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada will serve drinks in mugs, glasses, or clean personal glasses for dine-in customers specifically.

Customers that choose to dine in now also have access to free refills of hot or iced coffee, as well as hot or iced tea, which includes a range of low and caffeine-free Starbucks drinks. Plus, the condiment bar is making a return. Once again, customers can touch up their drinks with creamer, milk, sweeteners, and more.

These changes might not sound monumental or revolutionary, but this is great news for Starbucks customers who like to visit the chain to meet up with friends or work or study at the coffee shop. Not only does this mean the drinks can keep flowing, but the switch to reusable cups is an eco-friendly move that promotes sustainability. Combined with ordering hacks, these changes signal a return to former Starbucks glory when it comes to ordering your drink "for here."