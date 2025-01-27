Starbucks Is Elevating Its Dine-In Experience In The Best Way
Starbucks has been associated with grab-and-go food and drinks for several years now. However, recently announced changes aim to adjust the experience of customers, as well as encourage dining in the coffee shop. As of January 27, Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada will serve drinks in mugs, glasses, or clean personal glasses for dine-in customers specifically.
Customers that choose to dine in now also have access to free refills of hot or iced coffee, as well as hot or iced tea, which includes a range of low and caffeine-free Starbucks drinks. Plus, the condiment bar is making a return. Once again, customers can touch up their drinks with creamer, milk, sweeteners, and more.
These changes might not sound monumental or revolutionary, but this is great news for Starbucks customers who like to visit the chain to meet up with friends or work or study at the coffee shop. Not only does this mean the drinks can keep flowing, but the switch to reusable cups is an eco-friendly move that promotes sustainability. Combined with ordering hacks, these changes signal a return to former Starbucks glory when it comes to ordering your drink "for here."
Reusable cups, free refills, and condiments
While Starbucks' to-go cups are iconic in of themselves, the switch to ceramic mugs and glass cups is a step toward sustainability for the company. Serving drinks "for here" in reusable mugs and glasses, instead of single-use cups and lids, greatly reduces waste. It also works hand in hand with the new refill policy.
Rather than using a new cup to refill a drink for customers, Starbucks baristas can just refill a ceramic mug or glass, effectively reducing how many cups need to be used in a day. It has yet to be confirmed if drinks like Starbucks' new Cortado or other special or seasonal drinks are included in the revised refill policy, but generally speaking, hot or iced coffee and tea (excluding cold brew, iced tea lemonade, and flavored iced tea) are eligible for free refills for dine-in customers.
Free refills also go beautifully with the reintroduction of the condiment bar. Customers that opt to get their drink "for here" can continuously enjoy delicious coffee and tea, perfectly tailored to their tastes thanks to the creamer, milk, and sweetener options available. Overall, these changes are designed to encourage customers to take their time and enjoy their local Starbucks more.