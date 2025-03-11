The 3 Most Common Cuts Of Tuna For Sashimi

There are a few major differences between sushi and sashimi, but tuna is a common ingredient in both — and it can be prepared in a variety of ways. Sashimi is a traditionally Japanese dish consisting of raw, thinly-sliced fish. Proper sashimi is served by itself, but you might occasionally see it scattered atop a bowl or plate of white rice (this is actually called chirashi, though some people in the United States use the terms interchangeably).

Whether you prefer sashimi on its own or with something else, different types and cuts of tuna may be used. Bluefin tuna is the most expensive sushi-grade tuna you can buy, but it has a higher mercury content than other tuna types like yellowfin.

That said, bluefin and yellowfin sushi-grade tuna come in three common sashimi cuts: otoro, chutoro, and kami. Each type comes from a different section of the fish and has a unique flavor and texture, with some used more commonly than others.