How To Properly Pair Wine With Oily Fish

For small, oily fish like sardines and anchovies, which have some of the highest fat contents, Kristin Ma recommends "big, salty whites like Rías Baixas." The Rías Baixas region of Spain produces the renowned Albariño grape varietal, which is known for its crisp, dry and refreshing flavors, with notes of citrus as well as tropical and stone fruit. "The weight of the wine matches the weight of the fish, but the acidity of Albariño makes the fish's oiliness feel lighter," Ma explains. "Bonus points if it has a little age, like the Do Ferreiro wines," she adds.

For meatier fish, like salmon or rainbow trout, Ma advises, "I'd probably switch it up for another Galician white grape like Treixadura." Galicia, an autonomous community in Northwestern Spain, includes both the Rías Baixas region as well as the Ribeiro region, where Treixadura grapes are mainly grown. Treixadura is a medium-bodied, acidic white wine with notes of honeysuckle, apple, peach and pear. This wine, Ma says, "still has lifted acidity, but it's slightly more textured and would match the weight of a bigger, denser fish."

Ma likes pairing these Galician wines with high-quality tinned fish packed in EVOO — "the good stuff," as she calls it. For canned fish packed in water, she says, "I'd probably opt for a wine with a touch less acidity since there's less richness in the fish. It'll help the wine feel less abrasive."