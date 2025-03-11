What To Know Before Canning Water

When the weather sirens signal an incoming hurricane, residents fill their sinks and bathtubs with water. It's an important part of natural disaster preparation, for anything like tornados or hurricanes. The point is to give yourself a reservoir of relatively clean water for flushing toilets, cleaning surfaces, and bathing. But the American Red Cross suggests you keep more than just household water on hand — you should have three days' worth of drinking water for each member of the family. That emergency supply of water is for more than just drinking, too. You'd be using it for cooking, whether you're making simple and fast-baking quick breads or a hearty chicken stock out of dinner leftovers.

You could get pH balanced LifeWatr in plastic bottles or even a few 5-gallon jugs of Pur Life water for your emergency supply kit, but plastic degrades over time which can release harmful bisphenol A (BPA) compounds into your water. One way to create an emergency water supply that is free from those kinds of chemicals is to can your own in mason jars. It's a straightforward process that will take a little time and quite a bit of counter space — and you'll need to know a little bit about microbes and water quality to get it right.