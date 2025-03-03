Is It Safe To Cook With Well Water?

The important caveat to this general statement of wells being safe is that well water needs testing to ensure its safety. Since no government entity is managing it, it rests on the well owner, meaning usually the homeowner, to pay to have regular testing done to check for heavy metals, contaminants, and harmful bacteria. These tests can (and should) be obtained from your county or state health department or other licensed laboratories in your area (per USGS). The CDC explains that these tests will reveal if there's anything harmful in your water supply and should be done regularly especially if your well is near a construction zone, has recently had repairs done to it, or has been in a flooded area (per University of Nebraska-Lincoln). If the tests reveal your well water is safe, cook with it to your heart's content!

While considering the cleanliness of your well water, you may also want to think about its taste. Even clean water sources can affect flavor. You might not think twice when boiling water for pasta but for something like coffee, which is impacted by the type of water you're brewing it with, the quality of your water makes a noticeable difference. Testing can help identify the source of any unpleasant tastes, allowing you to address and remove them as needed.