Bologna Fried Rice Is The Quick And Easy Dinner You Didn't Know You Needed

Whipping up a batch of fried rice is a great choice for a quick weeknight meal. While the typical protein for this dish includes picks like chicken, shrimp, or pork, the next time you want dinner in a pinch, try using bologna in your batch of fried rice instead. Yes, you read that right.

Much like the humble Spam used in a Spam fried rice, or the similar Hawaiian snack known as musubi, bologna brings a peppery and subtly sweet taste to a buttery batch of rice. Once fried, all those familiar meaty flavors caramelize and smoke to produce a savory and delectable protein that is perfect to pair with savory vegetables, eggs, and rice.

This is an even easier and cheaper take on a classic recipe, and not just novice chefs think so. American chef Michael Symon admitted that this dish is his guilty pleasure meal during an appearance on The Chew. To make it, he stir-fries thin slices of bologna in a pan. Once golden brown, he adds the usual ingredients for his fried rice, including green onion, soy sauce, and Chinese hot mustard, finishing this meal in under three minutes. "If you don't have bologna in your fridge, thinly sliced hot dogs would work perfectly well too," Symon confirmed during the appearance.