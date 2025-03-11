Bologna Fried Rice Is The Quick And Easy Dinner You Didn't Know You Needed
Whipping up a batch of fried rice is a great choice for a quick weeknight meal. While the typical protein for this dish includes picks like chicken, shrimp, or pork, the next time you want dinner in a pinch, try using bologna in your batch of fried rice instead. Yes, you read that right.
Much like the humble Spam used in a Spam fried rice, or the similar Hawaiian snack known as musubi, bologna brings a peppery and subtly sweet taste to a buttery batch of rice. Once fried, all those familiar meaty flavors caramelize and smoke to produce a savory and delectable protein that is perfect to pair with savory vegetables, eggs, and rice.
This is an even easier and cheaper take on a classic recipe, and not just novice chefs think so. American chef Michael Symon admitted that this dish is his guilty pleasure meal during an appearance on The Chew. To make it, he stir-fries thin slices of bologna in a pan. Once golden brown, he adds the usual ingredients for his fried rice, including green onion, soy sauce, and Chinese hot mustard, finishing this meal in under three minutes. "If you don't have bologna in your fridge, thinly sliced hot dogs would work perfectly well too," Symon confirmed during the appearance.
What bologna brings to the bowl
Fried bologna adds salty flavors and a nice crunch to a bowl of fried rice. To elevate the taste of the bologna, you can dredge it in flour and dip it in an egg and milk mixture first before frying. This adds another layer of crunch that will elevate the texture of the entire meal.
Not only is this variety delicious and easy to make, but it's also an affordable alternative to other varieties of fried rice that use proteins like chicken or beef. A package of bologna retails for as little as $2 at some locations, so you don't have to break the bank to enjoy some meat in a meal. Still, if you don't mind shelling out a few extra dollars, there are gourmet versions of this protein, so there's an option for everyone.
Much like hot dogs, bologna is made up of cured trimmings of pork and beef, so it has a naturally salty, meaty flavor. As always, check the package of your bologna of choice to see the individual brand's ingredients. Now that you know what you're eating, consider giving this take on fried rice a try. Who knows, it might just be the best-fried rice you've ever eaten.