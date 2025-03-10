The Fine Print About Ordering A Wedding Cake From Krispy Kreme

The average cost of weddings in the United States is around $30,000 at the time of writing. Most professional bakers charge around $500 to $600 for the grand cake, which would make up about 2% of the typical wedding budget. Your union may last forever, but your cake should be mostly cleared out by the end of the night. If you're on a tight budget, you can find a pretty affordable wedding cake in some unexpected places, but there's one service that might not be as sweet of a deal as it seems (in its U.S. locations, at least).

Krispy Kreme's catering service offers a Celebration Bundle designed for weddings, baby showers, and other special events, and a Doughnut Wall Bundle designed to be used on those Pinterest-perfect donut walls. Here's the catch: They're the same exact product, and neither one offers anything wedding-specific at all. The fine print reads, "Doughnut wall not included. Sorry, we don't offer utensils and we cannot accommodate special requests."

That's right — no special flavors, frosting, or event favors — just a standard pack of chocolate and glazed donuts big enough to feed 48 guests. While the U.S. locations tend to be lacking on the celebration front, Krispy Kreme U.K. has some rather cute pastry decoration and unique flavors such as White Marble Chocolatta and Strawberry Sundae. There also seems to be a multi-tier wedding donut tower that feeds up to 216 guests, according to the U.K. website.