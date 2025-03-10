What's On The Menu For A Sicilian-Style Breakfast?
Unlike the large-scale, long-digesting traditional breakfasts you'll find in the States or in the United Kingdom, Italians usually make quick work of breakfast. When eating in Rome, for instance, a shot of espresso, even if the weather is seasonably or unseasonably warm, and a small bite of pastry, like a cornetto or maritozzi, are sipped and savored quickly, usually without even sitting down. While Italy is famous for its coffee culture and pastry prowess, Sicilians enjoy their own unique spin on the Italian breakfast tradition, especially in the summer: an icy granita and a warm brioche.
Sicily, the mountainous, volcanic island just off the coast of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea, is famous for its ancient ruins, hillside villas, postcard-worthy beaches, and mafia-rich history. Like all of Italy, Sicily is famous for its world-renowned cuisine but, like all of Italy, Sicily's unique heritage, geography, and traditions have created a distinct food culture that's completely unique to the island. On a hot summer morning, Sicilians will sit out on their terrazza and enjoy a warm brioche col tuppo, a brioche bun made with eggs and milk, flavored with vanilla or citrus, and formed into a pastry with a cute topknot that's easy to pull apart. Then, as with their favorite brioche gelato sandwiches, they'll dip their crisp morning buns into a cool and creamy granita.
What is granita and which flavors do the locals favor?
Texturally, granita looks like the contents of a snow ball or a snow cone, but it's much creamier to taste. It's also super easy to make at home once you know the formula. All you need is a liquid base, like espresso, almond milk, or a fruit puree, then a sweetener like sugar or simple syrup. Cover your liquid mixture in a baking dish and place it in the freezer, scraping up the ice crystals that form every 30 minutes or so until the perfect consistency is achieved (it should never fully freeze). The ice crystals stay pleasantly crunchy while not so firm that they won't melt in your mouth for a creamy consistency that's seriously improved by a dollop of whipped cream.
In Sicily, granita is usually flavored with coffee, chocolate, or almond (made with almond paste), but lemon, pistachio, and strawberry are also delicious and popular options you'll come across. Add an extra shot of espresso with your meal to offset the sweetness of your granita and brioche bun and in Sicily, you'll do just what the Sicilians do.