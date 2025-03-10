What's On The Menu For A Sicilian-Style Breakfast?

Unlike the large-scale, long-digesting traditional breakfasts you'll find in the States or in the United Kingdom, Italians usually make quick work of breakfast. When eating in Rome, for instance, a shot of espresso, even if the weather is seasonably or unseasonably warm, and a small bite of pastry, like a cornetto or maritozzi, are sipped and savored quickly, usually without even sitting down. While Italy is famous for its coffee culture and pastry prowess, Sicilians enjoy their own unique spin on the Italian breakfast tradition, especially in the summer: an icy granita and a warm brioche.

Sicily, the mountainous, volcanic island just off the coast of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea, is famous for its ancient ruins, hillside villas, postcard-worthy beaches, and mafia-rich history. Like all of Italy, Sicily is famous for its world-renowned cuisine but, like all of Italy, Sicily's unique heritage, geography, and traditions have created a distinct food culture that's completely unique to the island. On a hot summer morning, Sicilians will sit out on their terrazza and enjoy a warm brioche col tuppo, a brioche bun made with eggs and milk, flavored with vanilla or citrus, and formed into a pastry with a cute topknot that's easy to pull apart. Then, as with their favorite brioche gelato sandwiches, they'll dip their crisp morning buns into a cool and creamy granita.