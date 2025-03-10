The Most Comforting Way To Eat Oatmeal? By Frying It, Of Course
There's good reason humans have been eating oatmeal for centuries. Cozy and customizable, oats are a nutrient-dense food teeming with fiber for digestion, whole grains for heart health, and antioxidants for disease prevention. Although the most common cooking method is to cook oatmeal in water or milk until it's soft, creamy, and spoonable, frying oatmeal after simmering is the extra cooking step you didn't know you needed.
Frying oatmeal after cooking gives it a golden brown char on its edges that deepens its flavor with a rich, nutty, and toasty finish. The crispy exterior gives way to a soft and tender interior, culminating in a dynamic mouthfeel that rivals the one-dimensional texture of simmered oats — perfect for those who have an aversion to mushy consistencies. Akin to hashbrowns, fried oatmeal is a comforting, hearty, and indulgent breakfast provision that you can smother with syrup for a sweet treat or top with a perfect fried egg for a savory bite. Although you can use just-cooked oatmeal to prepare this crunchy breakfast dish, it's also great for saving leftover oatmeal that's lost its fresh-from-the-pot appeal.
Tips for making fried oatmeal
Oatmeal is one of the easiest breakfast dishes to prepare, and frying it doesn't have to complicate the process. By keeping a few tips in mind, you'll have a one-of-a-kind oat recipe that will transform your mornings and renew your love for the classic staple.
Pour freshly cooked or leftover oatmeal into a food storage container or covered baking dish, spreading it evenly into a ½-inch layer. Chill in the fridge overnight to firm up the soft oats before cutting them into evenly shaped squares, circles, or any other shape that inspires your culinary tastes. Pan-fry your oat squares (or stars) in butter, flipping them halfway through, until golden brown and crispy. Et voilà — fried oatmeal!
Enjoy fried oats with classic fixings like honey and fresh fruit, or get creative and use them as buns for a bacon and egg sandwich or as a "crust" for a breakfast pizza. Whether you prefer them crowned with hearty, savory fixings or smothered in the sweet stuff, fried oats are an exciting new way to enjoy an age-old breakfast.