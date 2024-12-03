The Origins Of The Italian Christmas Eve Celebration, Feast Of The Seven Fishes

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian American tradition as steeped in lore as it is in the saline taste of the sea. And, in classically literal Italian fashion (see also: tomato sauce; meatballs), it is also exactly what it sounds like. But, while the reasons your family partakes might differ from the reasons our family celebrates, or even the chaotic way it's depicted on TV series "The Bear," which showcases the stresses of opening and operating a restaurant (and a family-run one at that), there are a few commonly accepted beliefs about its origins.

While formal Catholic feast days honor important figures in the faith — St. Patrick's Day, for example, among the most famous, and now most debaucherous — the Feast of the Seven Fishes is not exactly exalting the sundry seafood selections on offer, highly prized as they are. It's not even an official feast day at all, although it is tied to the religion. The Catholic Church's canon law disallows meat consumption on Fridays in recognition of Christ's sacrifice on the cross. In what was perhaps the original "is a hotdog a sandwich" debate, fish became a common week-ending swap for meat. (This is also one reason why Lenten fish frys are still so popular.)

While, for a time, this ban extended to Christmas Eve, that changed in the 1960s. But still, take Catholicism's heavy presence in Italy, combine it with the influx of Italian immigrants arriving in the United States decades earlier, and you have the perfect recipe for a first-generation holiday practice that reverberates throughout the years to come.