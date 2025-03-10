The Store-Bought Bacon That Leads To A Lackluster Breakfast

Bacon: It's a breakfast staple that many Americans will have on hand in their refrigerator, ready to serve alongside eggs or slot into a BLT sandwich. Head to any supermarket, and there can be a nearly mind-boggling number of selections to choose between with no shortage of small differences. You can get it wood-smoked, cured, uncured, and thick- or thin-cut, and that's without getting into the non-pork varieties like turkey bacon.

To help you figure it all out, Chowhound writer Katie Melynn broke out her frying pan to rate 12 of the most common bacon brands. She looked for a combination of taste and texture while also considering factors like price and how well the bacon cooks in the oven, not just in the pan. Trader Joe's uncured, dry-rubbed bacon came out on top, helped by a good balance of fat to meat and given a flavor boost by a spice rub. At the other end of the scale was Sugardale's thick-cut bacon, which landed in last place. The big issue was flavor: While Melynn said she expected that even the lowest-ranking bacons would still be at least somewhat tasty, Sugardale's version was "bland and too chewy."