Start Cutting Your Spaghetti Squash Into Rings Before Cooking

While the possibilities are practically endless when stuffing spaghetti squash, cooking whole halves of this winter vegetable isn't always necessary. If you love the taste of roasted spaghetti squash and long to use these tender strands in a wider assortment of dishes, consider cutting your squash into rings before cooking. Cutting spaghetti squash into rings has several benefits, including a slightly shorter cook time and a more desirable bite.

How long a spaghetti squash takes to cook depends upon a number of factors, including the size of your squash and how it's prepared. A whole squash cut into two halves takes approximately 40 minutes to cook while individual rings are perfectly roasted within 25 to 35 minutes. Not to mention, with rings, there is more squash in direct contact with the surface area of your baking sheet, which produces even better caramelization. Rings of squash are also less likely to overcook. Since you can easily check the flesh with a fork throughout the roasting process, you have a better gauge to determine when your squash should be pulled from the oven.

Another benefit of this cutting method is being able to enjoy longer strands of squash. This is especially beneficial if you plan on using this winter veggie as a substitute for noodles. By cutting your squash into rings, you inevitably preserve the growing pattern of the inner flesh. Conversely, when you cut squash lengthwise, you compromise its inner structure and wind up with shorter strands.