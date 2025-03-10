Start Cutting Your Spaghetti Squash Into Rings Before Cooking
While the possibilities are practically endless when stuffing spaghetti squash, cooking whole halves of this winter vegetable isn't always necessary. If you love the taste of roasted spaghetti squash and long to use these tender strands in a wider assortment of dishes, consider cutting your squash into rings before cooking. Cutting spaghetti squash into rings has several benefits, including a slightly shorter cook time and a more desirable bite.
How long a spaghetti squash takes to cook depends upon a number of factors, including the size of your squash and how it's prepared. A whole squash cut into two halves takes approximately 40 minutes to cook while individual rings are perfectly roasted within 25 to 35 minutes. Not to mention, with rings, there is more squash in direct contact with the surface area of your baking sheet, which produces even better caramelization. Rings of squash are also less likely to overcook. Since you can easily check the flesh with a fork throughout the roasting process, you have a better gauge to determine when your squash should be pulled from the oven.
Another benefit of this cutting method is being able to enjoy longer strands of squash. This is especially beneficial if you plan on using this winter veggie as a substitute for noodles. By cutting your squash into rings, you inevitably preserve the growing pattern of the inner flesh. Conversely, when you cut squash lengthwise, you compromise its inner structure and wind up with shorter strands.
Important tips for cooking spaghetti squash at home
For easy preparation, start by pricking your squash with a fork and heating it in the microwave for up to five minutes. This softens the squash as a whole and makes it easier to cut. Cut your squash into succinct 1.5-inch thick rounds. Feel free to cut slightly thinner slices to shorten cooking time. Use a knife to trace circles around the inner seeds and flesh of each ring and scoop out the contents with a melon baller or spoon. For the best flavor, make sure to brush each ring with oil and add a few of your favorite seasonings. Roast the squash in your oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 35 minutes. Your squash is fully-cooked when you can easily detach the flesh from the inside out.
Once you discard the outer rings, feel free to use these longer strands of squash to make several vegetable-inspired dishes. Use squash as the base for your favorite casserole, combine it with various cheeses and herbs for a hearty side dish, or make an Asian stir fry with added protein, vegetables, and soy sauce.
Besides using squash to make classic cacio e pepe or another pasta dish, for a fun alternative, keep your rings of squash intact and top each slice with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. With a few more minutes of oven time, you're left with perfectly portioned squash rounds.