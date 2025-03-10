Do You Need A Candy Thermometer For No-Bake Cookies?

No-bake cookies are one of the most delicious types of cookies out there. A craveable blend of cocoa powder, butter, peanut butter, and rolled oats, this recipe has wriggled its way into vintage recipe books throughout the United States, albeit under a handful of different monikers. Though they're frequently called "no-bakes," these deliciously fudgy cookies are also known as "preacher cookies," "mudballs," "poodgies," and "haystacks" throughout various regions of the U.S.

Despite the variations in the name, most people familiar with these nostalgic little treats would agree that they're definitely cookies. However, just like with homemade ginger lozenges, you may notice the process of making no-bake cookies is slightly more akin to candy-making since it involves combining ingredients in a saucepan rather than baking them in an oven. For this reason, some people like to use a candy thermometer to easily monitor the temperature of their no-bake mixture as it cooks.

Candy thermometers, such as the ThermoPro TP509 model, feature long, heat-resistant wands attached to a temperature display and a metal clip to stabilize them on the edge of your pot. Though they offer precision control that can make this vintage recipe a little simpler (similar to using a meat thermometer to monitor your steak), they're by no means mandatory. If you want to give no-bakes a try, you can easily make them the same way you'd make candy without a thermometer — by trusting your senses and paying close attention to your mixture.