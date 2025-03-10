Do You Need A Candy Thermometer For No-Bake Cookies?
No-bake cookies are one of the most delicious types of cookies out there. A craveable blend of cocoa powder, butter, peanut butter, and rolled oats, this recipe has wriggled its way into vintage recipe books throughout the United States, albeit under a handful of different monikers. Though they're frequently called "no-bakes," these deliciously fudgy cookies are also known as "preacher cookies," "mudballs," "poodgies," and "haystacks" throughout various regions of the U.S.
Despite the variations in the name, most people familiar with these nostalgic little treats would agree that they're definitely cookies. However, just like with homemade ginger lozenges, you may notice the process of making no-bake cookies is slightly more akin to candy-making since it involves combining ingredients in a saucepan rather than baking them in an oven. For this reason, some people like to use a candy thermometer to easily monitor the temperature of their no-bake mixture as it cooks.
Candy thermometers, such as the ThermoPro TP509 model, feature long, heat-resistant wands attached to a temperature display and a metal clip to stabilize them on the edge of your pot. Though they offer precision control that can make this vintage recipe a little simpler (similar to using a meat thermometer to monitor your steak), they're by no means mandatory. If you want to give no-bakes a try, you can easily make them the same way you'd make candy without a thermometer — by trusting your senses and paying close attention to your mixture.
Trust your gut for perfect no-bakes almost every time
Most no-bake recipes have frustratingly simple instructions along the lines of whisking the ingredients together in a saucepan over low to medium heat, then spooning the mixture onto waxed paper to set. While the process really is that simple on paper, knowing what pitfalls to watch for and how to fix them is just as important as measuring out your ingredients correctly.
When it comes to cooking anything in a saucepan — either sweet or savory — the biggest issue you may run into is your mixture becoming too hot and starting to scorch. No-bakes are especially prone to this because you're working with butter and sugar, a mixture notorious for bubbling happily away one minute and turning into a burned mess the next. The best way to avoid this is to boil your cookies for no more than two to three minutes, setting a timer to prevent over-boiling. If, despite your best efforts, you feel the ingredients sticking to the bottom of the pan, remove it from the burner and keep whisking to help redistribute the heat, adding a tiny splash of milk if things seem overly dry and hard to stir.
The other pitfall to watch out for is the mixture boiling over. Milk-based mixtures boil over quickly on the stove, so if you see your no-bake mixture start to climb the sides of your pan, remove it from the heat. Then, stir the mixture vigorously until it settles and finish boiling under careful supervision.
Nailing your no-bakes with a candy thermometer
Of course, if you're a stickler for precision or inexperienced in making stovetop cookies, using a candy thermometer can make the process go much more smoothly. Rather than waiting for the mixture to stick or relying on your nose to tell you if things are burning, a thermometer can alert you to issues before they occur. For instance, if you see the temperature looks a bit high, you can adjust your burner or remove your pot from the heat before your chocolate begins to seize and stick.
Another crucial moment when candy thermometers come in handy while making no-bakes is during the boiling phase. Boiling helps break down and soften the oats just enough to absorb a lot of the fat and liquid in the mixture, which is key to ensuring these cookies set properly. Since your mixture is more prone to boiling over or burning if it exceeds 190 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, a candy thermometer can help you monitor the temperature to keep it constant.