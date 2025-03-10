The Trader Joe's Hack For The Ultimate Meatball Sub Sandwich
If you're privy to the most important Trader Joe's shopping secrets, then you're well aware of Trader Joe's constant influx of new, private label products. Especially when it comes to building a classic meal like Italian meatball sandwiches, you're sure to find one of two products at Trader Joe's to help you streamline the preparation of this somewhat involved dish.
Based on a TikTok video featuring Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas, you no longer need to secure bread rolls for your next meatball sub. Costing only $3.99 for a pack of two, these frozen boat-shaped rolls are covered in thin layers of garlic sauce and cheese, making them the perfect vessel for warm and savory meatballs.
@pourthevieno
Easy dinner idea #traderjoes #dinner #foodie #foodtok
Simply follow the package instructions and heat the gondolas on a pre-lined baking sheet. Then, fill each bread roll with Italian meatballs, tomato sauce, and shredded Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. From here, pop your prepared "subs" back into the oven until the cheese is fully melted and the sandwiches are heated through.
While you can certainly go the homemade route and bake meatballs in an egg carton, why not make this meal even more convenient by using additional ready-made products from Trader Joe's? Pair TJ's fully-cooked frozen Italian-style meatballs with a jar of the brand's tomato basil marinara sauce. While the gondolas warm in your oven, combine the jarred sauce and frozen meatballs over your stove.
More creative ways to use Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas
Since TJ's gondolas already come with a bit of garlic and cheese, feel free to make another Italian-style sandwich with the grocer's meaty tomato sauce and sliced pepperoni instead of meatballs. You can even incorporate a layer of raw spinach and Trader Joe's Fresh Mozzarella Pearls. To give these Italian delights some spicy flavor, use red pepper flakes or Trader Joe's Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce.
For a flavorful "sandwich" without tomato sauce, try Trader Joe's prepared pesto. Add a smear of pesto before or after baking and top each gondola with sliced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Alternatively, omit the meat and add sliced cherry tomatoes, chopped herbs, and a variety of cheeses such as grated Pecorino Romano and creamy burrata.
Next to makeshift Italian subs, Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas can be made into many more delicious meals. Feel free to get creative and fill these versatile boat-shaped bread rolls with all kinds of ingredients. Use them to make chicken adobado street tacos or use them as the base for your next mid-day meal.
Heat the gondolas in an oven and fill them with your favorite chicken or tuna salad. For a warm and savory lunch, add turkey, cheese, and sliced apples. Then, add the prepared boats back to your oven until the cheese is sufficiently melted. For a new tasty breakfast, crack raw eggs into frozen gondolas, bake, and enjoy.