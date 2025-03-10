The Trader Joe's Hack For The Ultimate Meatball Sub Sandwich

If you're privy to the most important Trader Joe's shopping secrets, then you're well aware of Trader Joe's constant influx of new, private label products. Especially when it comes to building a classic meal like Italian meatball sandwiches, you're sure to find one of two products at Trader Joe's to help you streamline the preparation of this somewhat involved dish.

Based on a TikTok video featuring Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas, you no longer need to secure bread rolls for your next meatball sub. Costing only $3.99 for a pack of two, these frozen boat-shaped rolls are covered in thin layers of garlic sauce and cheese, making them the perfect vessel for warm and savory meatballs.

Simply follow the package instructions and heat the gondolas on a pre-lined baking sheet. Then, fill each bread roll with Italian meatballs, tomato sauce, and shredded Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. From here, pop your prepared "subs" back into the oven until the cheese is fully melted and the sandwiches are heated through.

While you can certainly go the homemade route and bake meatballs in an egg carton, why not make this meal even more convenient by using additional ready-made products from Trader Joe's? Pair TJ's fully-cooked frozen Italian-style meatballs with a jar of the brand's tomato basil marinara sauce. While the gondolas warm in your oven, combine the jarred sauce and frozen meatballs over your stove.