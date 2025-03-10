This Distinctive Chain Is Bringing A Taste Of The Northwest To Mexican Food

Nearly every part of the country has a regional fast food chain that locals enjoy or recall fondly, which people outside that culinary geographic bubble just don't understand. Midwesterners may have a soft spot for White Castle's little square steamed hunks of meat. Texans wax poetic about Whataburger's pillowy buns and barely-seasoned burgers. In the Pacific Northwest, and in Seattle in particular, that distinction might go to Taco Time Northwest, aka Taco Time NW.

The "NW" at the end is important. There are two distinct Taco Time chains (the split happened in 1979). If you've ventured into a Taco Time in Wyoming, Canada, or Kuwait, you've entered a large chain now owned by Kahala Brands, which owns several other restaurant chains. It's similar but different, with Taco Time "International" featuring additional items, smaller portions on some dishes, and a kids' menu.

The food at Taco Time NW isn't authentic Mexican, nor even particularly Tex-Mex. You'll find tacos and burritos, but the soft tacos look like burritos, and the grilled crisp burritos look like large taquitos or flautas. There are tostada salads and these things called Crustos. Some dishes feature ranch dressing or whole wheat tortillas. For Northwesterners, these idiosyncrasies, along with the fact the company is family-owned, and that nearly everything you're handed is compostable (and has been for years), is part of the mystique. It's the sort of place that births superfans, intent on trying every location and reporting back. There's even a dedicated podcast called Talkin' Taco Time.