What Time Does Breakfast Become Brunch?

In a famous scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David and his pals sit down in a restaurant to have breakfast. It's 11:10 a.m. and, as Larry and his friends learn, the restaurant only serves that specific meal until 11 a.m. and is now serving lunch. Trying to circumvent the restaurant's strict policy of not serving breakfast foods after 11 a.m., Larry suggests ordering a Cobb salad and holding everything but the bacon and eggs. If only they had gone for brunch instead. The beloved combination of breakfast and lunch would have allowed Larry and friends to enjoy a range of breakfast and lunch and perhaps some dinner items, some cocktails, and, since there is no official time for brunch, arrive well after 11 a.m.

Although brunch was started by English society in the late 19th century as a formal meal after a hunt, there are few rules for when breakfast starts and brunch begins. Restaurants generally start brunch service after 10 or 11 a.m. and end at 3 or 4 p.m. But, as "Good Mornings: Great Breakfasts and Brunches for Starting the Day Right" author Michael McLaughlin stated a century after brunch was first mentioned in "Hunter's Weekly," there are many who might argue that brunch is more of a "state of mind" (via New York Times).