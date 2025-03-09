The Viral Subway Pizza That Might Put Your Go-To Sandwich Order To Shame
Most people have a go-to Subway sandwich, meaning they might not even look at the menu anymore. While there is the odd non-sandwich item the fast food chain promotes, the Subway pizza seems to have the most potential. Only available in a personal size cut into quarters, the pizza isn't on offer at all Subway outlets. However, in the outlets where it is on the menu, you can pretty much get your choice of toppings since the Subway staff will let you build the pizza much like you would a sandwich. Thanks to TikTok, you don't have to agonize over what Subway fixings you want on your pizza. The viral chicken, bacon, and ranch Subway pizza is a loaded pie that oozes fast-food decadence.
It starts with a doughy par-baked pizza base that already has a layer of sauce and cheese, atop which go chunks of rotisserie chicken and bacon strips. The pizza is heated once to warm up the meats, after which come the vegetables, peppers, and final layer of cheese before it's baked again. This delicious pizza brings to mind many of Subway's best-ranked sandwiches like the Hotshot Italiano or the aptly named The Beast. As long as you're not expecting a gourmet pie, this hack will get you one of the best pizzas that a sandwich chain can put together.
The chicken bacon ranch pizza is like a Subway sandwich but better
Subway has had pizza on its menu for quite a few years, and its Flatizza got mixed reviews. While not a staple menu item, there are quite a few Subway outlets across the country that do sell pizza. Sometimes it may not be on the menu but ask anyway since the store could be stocking them. If you've never tried a Subway pizza, remember that it isn't comparable to pizza-focused fast food chains. Since the final bake is done in the same toaster oven used to make hot sandwiches, the Subway pizza crust is thick and bread-like, not crispy and golden on the bottom. Instead, it's the limitless customizability and fresh toppings that are the Subway pizza's strong points. The chain uses a classic frozen pizza hack, adding a plethora of toppings to the frozen base and then loading it with extra cheese to hold them all in place.
The chicken bacon ranch pizza also works well because it combines several of Subway's tastiest ingredients. While the meat and the dual layers of cheese add richness, the fresh red onions and banana peppers add zingy contrast. The ranch dressing is another nice touch and can be drizzled over the pizza or eaten on the side like a dip. If you're disappointed that the once-iconic meatball sub is now the Subway sandwich you should avoid or if you just fancy a change, the chicken bacon ranch pizza is one to try.