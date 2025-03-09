The Viral Subway Pizza That Might Put Your Go-To Sandwich Order To Shame

Most people have a go-to Subway sandwich, meaning they might not even look at the menu anymore. While there is the odd non-sandwich item the fast food chain promotes, the Subway pizza seems to have the most potential. Only available in a personal size cut into quarters, the pizza isn't on offer at all Subway outlets. However, in the outlets where it is on the menu, you can pretty much get your choice of toppings since the Subway staff will let you build the pizza much like you would a sandwich. Thanks to TikTok, you don't have to agonize over what Subway fixings you want on your pizza. The viral chicken, bacon, and ranch Subway pizza is a loaded pie that oozes fast-food decadence.

It starts with a doughy par-baked pizza base that already has a layer of sauce and cheese, atop which go chunks of rotisserie chicken and bacon strips. The pizza is heated once to warm up the meats, after which come the vegetables, peppers, and final layer of cheese before it's baked again. This delicious pizza brings to mind many of Subway's best-ranked sandwiches like the Hotshot Italiano or the aptly named The Beast. As long as you're not expecting a gourmet pie, this hack will get you one of the best pizzas that a sandwich chain can put together.