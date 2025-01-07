The Frozen Pizza Hack That Ensures Every Slice Is Perfectly Topped
Popping a frozen pizza into the oven is one of the easiest ways to get a full meal with no effort. Stocking up on frozen pizza (like Costco's Detroit-style deep dish pizza) is easy, but it often lacks the quality that restaurant-style pizzas offer. To make things worse, it's not uncommon to unbox the frozen version only to see that the toppings are anything but equal. There's a quick and easy fix for this: Let the pizza defrost just long enough for the toppings to easily unstick, then rearrange them as desired. But don't forget to top the new pizza with more cheese.
Letting the pizza defrost slightly means you won't pull the cheese and sauce off when you unpeel the toppings from the frozen pizza's surface. Topping it with more cheese has an impact, too. It doesn't just add flavor; it also ensures that those new toppings stick to the pizza as it cooks. The end result is a pizza with perfectly proportioned toppings, meaning nobody feels like they were snubbed when you divvy up the slices.
How to get the frozen pizza you crave
When you buy a pizza with the toppings already on it, all you have to worry about is setting the oven's time and temperature. But if you're willing to take the extra step, there's another way to get the pizza you want without having to make the whole thing yourself: Buy a plain frozen pizza, then DIY your own desired toppings.
Rolling out the dough and buying sauce and cheese can be time-consuming and expensive. But if the base of the pizza is right there, then you can get creative and add any toppings you want. Keep it simple with pepperoni and veggies, or make a buffalo chicken pizza, a Philly cheesesteak version, or even a penne alla vodka style. It's a great way to get a semi-homemade pizza without having to take the extra time to make and shape the dough. Plus, with this trick, you remain in full control of how evenly the toppings are distributed.