The Frozen Pizza Hack That Ensures Every Slice Is Perfectly Topped

Popping a frozen pizza into the oven is one of the easiest ways to get a full meal with no effort. Stocking up on frozen pizza (like Costco's Detroit-style deep dish pizza) is easy, but it often lacks the quality that restaurant-style pizzas offer. To make things worse, it's not uncommon to unbox the frozen version only to see that the toppings are anything but equal. There's a quick and easy fix for this: Let the pizza defrost just long enough for the toppings to easily unstick, then rearrange them as desired. But don't forget to top the new pizza with more cheese.

Letting the pizza defrost slightly means you won't pull the cheese and sauce off when you unpeel the toppings from the frozen pizza's surface. Topping it with more cheese has an impact, too. It doesn't just add flavor; it also ensures that those new toppings stick to the pizza as it cooks. The end result is a pizza with perfectly proportioned toppings, meaning nobody feels like they were snubbed when you divvy up the slices.