Coffee Jelly Is The Refreshing Japanese Twist On Your Daily Brew
When it comes to desserts, Japanese cuisine is amazing at turning common, everyday ingredients — stuff you probably already have in the pantry — into unique sweet treats. Take Japan's simple whipped cream sandwich, for example. It's just white bread, condensed milk, and whipped cream (sometimes with some fresh fruit sliced in), but it's oh-so decadent and delicious. Enter your new favorite Japanese-inspired caffeinated dessert: coffee jelly (or coffee gelatin), because Jell-O doesn't sell a coffee flavor.
This dessert is a must-try for coffee lovers, and when properly prepared, it's even known to please the java-phobic amongst us. The slippery squares of gelatinous joe melt in your mouth, giving a delayed taste reaction — your tongue warms them to liquid giving your taste buds a chance to gradually pick up the flavors. These jiggly cubes bring a whole new texture to your daily pick-me-up. And, beyond this, they make quite the add-on to already tasty desserts and simple sweets.
How to make Japanese coffee jelly
Coffee jelly will take some time to set, but the individual steps are incredibly simple. Mix 3 tablespoons of gelatin with ¾ cup of hot water and stir until dissolved. Add around 4 cups of strong coffee and 3 tablespoons of sugar (depending on how sweet you like it), mix thoroughly, and pour into a casserole dish to set in the refrigerator for about 4 hours. Once set, cut the jelly into cubes and slurp one down just for the fun of trying it. From here, you can use your cubed coffee gelatin in a wide array of delicious desserts.
You can make a sweet milk drink by mixing whole milk with condensed milk and pouring this over some coffee jelly cubes. Pour a splash of chilled coffee over the top for a layered color scheme. Coffee jelly is also delicious with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, as the gelatin gets slightly chewy when cold. Try a bowl of coffee gelatin topped with whipped cream for the most simple dairy addition. And, now that the notorious espresso martini has returned from the edge of unfashionable infamy, you're going to need to add some extra glamor to impress your guests. Top your martini glass with a few cubes of refreshing coffee jelly for a stylish, signature drink.