Coffee Jelly Is The Refreshing Japanese Twist On Your Daily Brew

Coffee jelly will take some time to set, but the individual steps are incredibly simple. Mix 3 tablespoons of gelatin with ¾ cup of hot water and stir until dissolved. Add around 4 cups of strong coffee and 3 tablespoons of sugar (depending on how sweet you like it), mix thoroughly, and pour into a casserole dish to set in the refrigerator for about 4 hours. Once set, cut the jelly into cubes and slurp one down just for the fun of trying it. From here, you can use your cubed coffee gelatin in a wide array of delicious desserts.

You can make a sweet milk drink by mixing whole milk with condensed milk and pouring this over some coffee jelly cubes. Pour a splash of chilled coffee over the top for a layered color scheme. Coffee jelly is also delicious with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, as the gelatin gets slightly chewy when cold. Try a bowl of coffee gelatin topped with whipped cream for the most simple dairy addition. And, now that the notorious espresso martini has returned from the edge of unfashionable infamy, you're going to need to add some extra glamor to impress your guests. Top your martini glass with a few cubes of refreshing coffee jelly for a stylish, signature drink.