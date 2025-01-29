Lay's Potato Chip Recall Clocks In At The FDA's Highest Risk Level: What To Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated a recall of Lay's potato chips across Oregon and Washington and labeled the affected product with its highest risk level. According to the FDA, the recall was initiated on December 13, 2024, and the risk level was assessed as a "Class I" alert on January 27, 2025. The reason for the recall is the potential undeclared presence of milk, a known allergen, in the affected products.

The voluntary recall was announced by the Frito-Lay company in December. According to the agency's website, the FDA assigns Class I designation to recall situations in which there is "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." In this case, anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity should avoid consuming the affected chips.

Per the FDA's enforcement report, 6,344 bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips were recalled. Those affected had both a Guaranteed Fresh date of February 11, 2025 and a manufacturing code of either 6462307xx or 6463307xx. In a December 16, 2024 press release, Frito-Lay clarified that no allergic reactions related to the recall had been reported.