Add A New Spin To Your Caesar Salad With This Tomato Swap

If you normally like to make your Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant, you might enjoy preparing this refreshing meal in a whole new way. While a traditional Caesar salad consists primarily of romaine lettuce, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese, consider changing up your lettuce base with sliced tomatoes for a whole new flavor experience.

Sure enough, a platter full of ripe and juicy tomatoes covered in creamy Caesar dressing is a vibrant alternative to traditional green salad. Start by choosing the ripest tomatoes you can find from your neighborhood grocery store or farmers market. In terms of specific varieties, beefsteak tomatoes are the most substantial, offering impressive sizable slices. Tomatoes on the vine also slice well and contain a decent amount of juice. If you're building this one-of-a-kind salad in the summer months, use heirloom tomatoes. Aside from being available in a wide range of sizes and colors, each heirloom tomato variety has its own unique flavor.

Once you've made your selection, effectively slice, dice, and wedge your tomatoes. Arrange them on a serving platter or plate. For additional flavor, before adding the dressing, croutons, and cheese, feel free to sprinkle your tomato slices with a bit of salt and cracked pepper. Then all you need to do is add the remaining ingredients and enjoy.