Add A New Spin To Your Caesar Salad With This Tomato Swap
If you normally like to make your Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant, you might enjoy preparing this refreshing meal in a whole new way. While a traditional Caesar salad consists primarily of romaine lettuce, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese, consider changing up your lettuce base with sliced tomatoes for a whole new flavor experience.
Sure enough, a platter full of ripe and juicy tomatoes covered in creamy Caesar dressing is a vibrant alternative to traditional green salad. Start by choosing the ripest tomatoes you can find from your neighborhood grocery store or farmers market. In terms of specific varieties, beefsteak tomatoes are the most substantial, offering impressive sizable slices. Tomatoes on the vine also slice well and contain a decent amount of juice. If you're building this one-of-a-kind salad in the summer months, use heirloom tomatoes. Aside from being available in a wide range of sizes and colors, each heirloom tomato variety has its own unique flavor.
Once you've made your selection, effectively slice, dice, and wedge your tomatoes. Arrange them on a serving platter or plate. For additional flavor, before adding the dressing, croutons, and cheese, feel free to sprinkle your tomato slices with a bit of salt and cracked pepper. Then all you need to do is add the remaining ingredients and enjoy.
More ways to make tomato Caesar salad
If you prefer snacking tomatoes over full-size fruits, make an alternative Caesar salad with cherry or grape tomatoes. Or, if you're not fully ready to give up lettuce completely, build your next salad with somewhat equal amounts of small halved tomatoes and chopped romaine.
Aside from using raw tomatoes as your next veritable salad base, you can also add more texture to this alternative meal by grilling your tomatoes ahead of time. Choose firm varieties like beefsteak or Roma and remove the seeds and inner pulp with a spoon. Brush each half with oil, salt, and pepper and grill your tomatoes cut side down.
Whether you're using fresh or grilled heirloom, vine, or cherry tomatoes, make sure your resulting salad has a decent amount of color and texture before serving. Top your tomatoes with a mixture of grated and shaved Parmesan cheese, herb-infused croutons, and small strips of fresh basil. Feel free to include a variety of protein options like chopped hard-boiled eggs, sliced chicken, or crumbled bacon. Last but not least, make a flavorful homemade dressing with ingredients like mayonnaise, garlic, anchovy paste, and lemon juice. For extra flavor, add a bit of Dijon mustard or give your Caesar salad dressing a spicy upgrade with sriracha hot sauce.