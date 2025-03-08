Add Canned Tuna To This Classic Bite-Size Appetizer For An Instant Flavor Boost

Incredibly edible and found at potlucks, family gatherings, and seasonal events around the globe, the deviled egg is an ancient bite with countless iterations. For those who have mastered making easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs with a firm, bright yellow yolk, deviled eggs are a cinch, but for a boost in both flavor and protein, try adding canned tuna.

It seems every family has their own special recipe for deviled eggs, and whether you use sweet relish or dill, or you swap out the mayonnaise for sour cream, adding canned tuna will work. Many of the recipes that you find online for tuna deviled eggs call for incorporating a fork-flaked can of tuna (drained of water or oil) right into the yolk mixture, but one poster on TikTok is dancing to her own tune. Daringly dubbed "big back" tuna deviled eggs, Chef Bae piles the tuna high, creating a double stack with a scoop of the egg yolk mixture first and another scoop of tuna salad on top.