Should You Actually Avoid Buying Purified Water?

While bottled spring water and purified water is very convenient, especially for those constantly on the go, expensive single-use bottles are an extremely harmful detriment to the environment. In fact, Brita filters have taken their place in many households. After filling the pitcher with tap water, you simply wait for it to filter out unwanted contaminants for a safer and tastier drink. While it may be annoying to keep the Brita filled consistently for repeated use, reusing an everyday water bottle will keep a 12-pack of plastic water bottles from a landfill or a pile of garbage in the ocean.

It may be true that brands like LIFEWTR and FIJI are refreshing options with balanced pH levels and a refreshing, pure taste. But purchasing the recommended amount of 2.7 to 3.7 Liters of bottled water every single day for women and men respectively (according to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine) would be disastrous for the planet if over 8 billion people followed this behavior. Although many say that spring water is superior to purified and tap water because of its natural filtration and superior taste, there are much cheaper and environmentally-friendly ways of consuming water every day. With these options, you can avoid breaking the bank and filling the ocean with plastic.

