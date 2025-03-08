Banana Ketchup And 4 Other Food Innovations That Helped Feed Filipinos During WWII

Filipinos had to get creative in the 1930s and 1940s when World War II, Japanese occupation, and very few stockpiled agriculture resources led to food shortages. It was a time of depression that hit rural areas of the Philippines especially hard, one that was complicated by foreign occupation and a disastrous typhoon that struck Manila in 1943. As everyday people struggled to find enough to eat, at a reasonable price no less, culinary innovation saved lives. Some of these food inventions included banana ketchup, non-wheat flour, calamansi juice powder, and an oven that allowed rural families to cook without using electricity.

One food nerd in particular was behind many of these new inventions. Maria Orosa was a woman that believed the key to Filipino food independence was preparation and preservation of local ingredients. Born and raised in the Philippines, Orosa went to America for her undergraduate and master's degrees in chemistry and pharmaceutical science. She graduated in 1921 and promptly returned to her home country, where she put to use everything she'd learned during her years in America. Though she died in the Battle of Manila in 1945, Orosa had forever changed the culinary landscape of her home country. The following list of food items and inventions can all trace their lineage back to Orosa and her pioneering science.