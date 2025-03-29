There's nothing like the bright taste of an herby lemon butter fish skillet or the savoriness of bourbon-glazed salmon. While these flavorful sauces are classics for a reason, even your favorites can get old if you don't switch things up. For all those eager for a fresh take on salmon, the best glazes are based around a classic condiment you probably already have: Dijon mustard.

Dijon mustard is an essential ingredient in many of the best glazes for salmon you've been sleeping on. Much like a lemon-herb salmon glaze, mustard brings additional brightness and tang to a salmon fillet. A variety like Dijon throws some warm, peppery spice in the mix, too. This luxuriously creamy spread helps keep salmon moist, so it can also come in handy for ensuring your fish comes out tender and flaky instead of rubbery and tough. All of this comes from just one condiment.

To turn mustard into a glaze, get creative and use what's in your cabinet. Combine the condiment with olive oil to infuse the salmon with moisture. Adding lemon juice or balsamic vinegar can also help tenderize the fish and add acidity, while brown sugar or honey can bring balance with sweetness. A simple combination of three ingredients is really all you need as Dijon mustard does the heavy lifting in the flavor department.