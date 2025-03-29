The Best Glazes For Salmon Start With A Classic Condiment You Already Have
There's nothing like the bright taste of an herby lemon butter fish skillet or the savoriness of bourbon-glazed salmon. While these flavorful sauces are classics for a reason, even your favorites can get old if you don't switch things up. For all those eager for a fresh take on salmon, the best glazes are based around a classic condiment you probably already have: Dijon mustard.
Dijon mustard is an essential ingredient in many of the best glazes for salmon you've been sleeping on. Much like a lemon-herb salmon glaze, mustard brings additional brightness and tang to a salmon fillet. A variety like Dijon throws some warm, peppery spice in the mix, too. This luxuriously creamy spread helps keep salmon moist, so it can also come in handy for ensuring your fish comes out tender and flaky instead of rubbery and tough. All of this comes from just one condiment.
To turn mustard into a glaze, get creative and use what's in your cabinet. Combine the condiment with olive oil to infuse the salmon with moisture. Adding lemon juice or balsamic vinegar can also help tenderize the fish and add acidity, while brown sugar or honey can bring balance with sweetness. A simple combination of three ingredients is really all you need as Dijon mustard does the heavy lifting in the flavor department.
Experiment with different mustards
To use your mustard-based glaze, simply apply it to your salmon according to your specific recipe. Whether baking or grilling, you can usually brush a glaze onto fish near the end of the cooking process to get the full flavor without burning its ingredients. Dressing up salmon without sacrificing flavor can really be that simple. In fact, Ina Garten even swears by mustard for her baked salmon, so don't be afraid to give it a shot.
Beyond Dijon, whatever variety you have in the fridge is fair game to use in a glaze. Between honey, grainy, and yellow mustard or even mustard powder, every kind of this condiment offers a unique flavor. Honey mustard could bring a subtle sweetness to the mix, enhancing the other savory flavors present. It could also be mixed with our original recommendation of Dijon to balance some of its sharpness. On the other hand, a grainy mustard could bring an interesting texture and earthiness to a flaky filet, while a yellow mustard could be a crowd-pleasing choice to enhance with spices of your own.
Use whichever mustard variety fits your palate. Or, to keep things simple, whichever bottle you have on hand. For even more flavor, you can even mix in other seasonings like garlic, paprika, or curry, to name a few. The choice is up to you — just don't forget to use mustard as the base for your glaze for a delicious salmon dish.