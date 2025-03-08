Are Costco's King Crab Legs A Better Deal Than Seafood Markets?
If you're a Costco shopper, buying premium products in large quantities almost always pays off. However, when it comes to king crab legs, how does the quality of those sold at Costco compare to the actual cost per pound? Since the mega-wholesaler has changed its offerings more than a handful of times over the last few years, the answer depends on the type of king crab legs you're purchasing.
Among the pertinent information you should know about buying, preparing, and cooking crabs, king crab legs are considered one of the most expensive, sought-after varieties of seafood available. These prized legs are known for their tender flesh and mild sweet taste. Yet, due to a somewhat limited harvest season and an ongoing increase in demand, the price of king crab continues to rise. In 2024, frozen king crabs cost between $30 to $45 per pound. However, this estimated cost is substantially different between Alaskan king crab legs versus Southern king crab legs harvested in Argentina. To make matters more complicated, Costco offers both varieties.
According to one Reddit post, Costco sells 10-pound boxes of pre-cooked and frozen Coastal Seafoods Super Colossal Alaskan Red King Crab Leg Clusters for $549.99, averaging at $55 per pound. Alternatively, members can purchase 10 pounds of Aqua Star king crab legs for $160 per box or $16 per pound. While the latter seems like a steal, the quality of this particular variety has received mixed reviews at best.
The differences between Costco's king crab legs
While Costco's Southern king crab legs cost significantly less, certain members have been dissatisfied with their purchase. Even though one TikTok post praises the ample amount of tender meat in this somewhat cheaper box, one Reddit user found Aqua Star king crab legs to have a fishy odor and taste. A few other Reddit users weren't surprised, stating that premium king crab legs should definitely be costing more than $16 per pound.
Even though the quality of Costco's Aqua Star king crab legs may be unpredictable, the fact that they're sold in 10-pound boxes is part of what makes Costco's king crab legs so special. Especially if you know how to steam crab legs perfectly every time, paying $160 for a 10-pound box of these pre-cooked delights may be worth the gamble. If, however, you're only interested in purchasing Alaskan red king crab legs, expect to pay a lot more than $16 per pound. Based on one Reddit post from 2024, Alaskan king crab legs have seen a dramatic spike in price year over year. This may be in part due to the fact that king crabs in Alaska are wild-caught and the demand for them remains high.
To get the best deals available, take advantage of any promotional offerings and check your local Costco throughout the year and around the holidays. For added assurance, you can also compare the price of Costco's king crab legs to other major retailers online.