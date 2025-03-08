Are Costco's King Crab Legs A Better Deal Than Seafood Markets?

If you're a Costco shopper, buying premium products in large quantities almost always pays off. However, when it comes to king crab legs, how does the quality of those sold at Costco compare to the actual cost per pound? Since the mega-wholesaler has changed its offerings more than a handful of times over the last few years, the answer depends on the type of king crab legs you're purchasing.

Among the pertinent information you should know about buying, preparing, and cooking crabs, king crab legs are considered one of the most expensive, sought-after varieties of seafood available. These prized legs are known for their tender flesh and mild sweet taste. Yet, due to a somewhat limited harvest season and an ongoing increase in demand, the price of king crab continues to rise. In 2024, frozen king crabs cost between $30 to $45 per pound. However, this estimated cost is substantially different between Alaskan king crab legs versus Southern king crab legs harvested in Argentina. To make matters more complicated, Costco offers both varieties.

According to one Reddit post, Costco sells 10-pound boxes of pre-cooked and frozen Coastal Seafoods Super Colossal Alaskan Red King Crab Leg Clusters for $549.99, averaging at $55 per pound. Alternatively, members can purchase 10 pounds of Aqua Star king crab legs for $160 per box or $16 per pound. While the latter seems like a steal, the quality of this particular variety has received mixed reviews at best.