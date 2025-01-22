The Salty Snack Addition That Takes Your Cookies To The Next Level

Potato chips and cookies. It sounds like a college student's dream breakfast, but in reality, this combo is a thang. And for those who can't get enough of slightly quirky sweet and savory combos, it's one that's difficult to beat. It's also the case that there isn't just one type of cookie that home bakers use for this concept. Most of your favorite cookie recipes — chocolate chip, sugar, butter, and even bacon chocolate chip cookies — all improve about a gazillion-fold when you add a few potato chips into the mix. It's not really the recipe that counts as much as the daring to put this combo together in the same bowl, so be bold in your cookie choices.

As for the chips themselves, they have the potential to bring additional crunchiness (no surprise there) and more chewiness (pleasant surprise there) to any cookie recipe. Some of this does seem to depend on the type of chip you choose and your personal preference, however. If you're looking for a good overall chip to use, ruffled chips are a solid option.

A chip that's too thin drowns in the cookie dough. Many recipes call for the chips to be crushed up and folded into the dough. While this approach allows the chips' salt to permeate the recipe, it also means that the chips can get soggy as they soak up the moisture from the cookie dough. In other words, choose crunchy potato chips that have the potential to hold their crispness, even if they do drink in a bit of the moisture from the cookie dough.