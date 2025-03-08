[4-8] Underrated Cheeses To Try On Pizza

Making homemade pizza is an easy pastime and a great way to bond with family or friends. Depending on how many toppings you add, it's often less expensive than ordering delivery, and if you have a pizza stone and a decent broiler, you can make restaurant-style pizza right in your home oven. Ultimately, though, the cheese you use makes a major difference when building that perfect pie.

A traditional pizza is made with mozzarella cheese and an easy pizza sauce, but with so many different topping combinations available, sometimes mozzarella actually isn't the best cheese for the pizza you want to make. Some cheeses shred, some crumble, and others need to be dolloped. But whatever kind of pizza you're making, it doesn't hurt to experiment with underrated cheeses that you won't often see coating pizza pies in your favorite takeout spot. Maybe you need the smokiness from gouda, the saltiness from feta, or you just prefer stretchy Oaxaca to typical shredded mozzarella.