Yes, You Can Make Cornbread Without Eggs. Here's How

Thanks to ongoing issues with bird flu, egg prices in the U.S. continue to rise, costing only slightly less than a gold bar at Fort Knox (at least it sure feels that way!). In response, some savvy home baking aficionados are looking for ways to cut down on their egg use without sacrificing the taste of recipes like cornbread, which calls for eggs. The best substitutes have eggs' ability to emulsify ingredients as well as make the ingredients stick together. They also turn baked goods into solid structures — a tasty batch of cornbread in this case. And in most cases, the eggs provide a bit of moisture to a recipe, too.

Fortunately, many of these subs are not only readily available, but also inexpensive. For example, unsweetened apple sauce, bananas, or yogurt count among the most common egg substitutes in cornbread recipes. A fourth of a cup of one of these alternatives per egg in the recipe will do the trick. It's worth noting that soy yogurt works here, too. If you're into flavored cornbread, opt for vanilla soy yogurt rather than plain yogurt.

That said, those aren't the only egg substitutes around. About 3 tablespoons of aquafaba, the juice from canned beans — usually chickpeas — works very well as an egg replacement. This one's especially attractive to home bakers because its consistency and chemical makeup are very similar to eggs.