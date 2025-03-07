Yes, Pizza Is Served Unsliced In Italy. Here's Why.

Some Italians argue that sliced food is meant primarily for a fast food context, not the more formal setting of a restaurant. However, this means that it's still possible to find sliced pizza in Italy if you go to the right place, although you won't exactly get a New York style slice of pizza. Pizza al taglio refers to pizza that's made as a large square or rectangle and served as slices. It's typically cut in front of you with customers indicating the size of the slice they want, paying based on the weight of the slice. Pizza al taglio is particularly common in Rome, where it's usually served in casual, grab-and-go type restaurants.

As for those unsliced pizzas, one final issue is the question of how you're meant to eat them. Generally, Italians will eat a restaurant pizza with a knife and fork, which fits in with the general cultural tendency to not share them. Those who forgo the knife and fork may need to fold the pizza to hold the liquid in, and this can be difficult when a pizza is served piping hot. If this is your preference, you'll probably be expected to slice it yourself — restaurants will usually do it if you ask, but it's seen as more of a thing that's done for kids and elderly people.