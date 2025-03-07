Is Ginger Ale Gluten-Free?

Ginger Ale is something of an unsung hero in the soft drink world these days, as it has been since it was created. It's arguably America's oldest soda pop: Vernor's ginger ale launched in 1866. The flavor profile is more complex than your typical caramelized sugar water. With a nutty, bready base, a hint of sweetness, and, of course, the bite of ginger, it's satisfying and works beautifully in cocktails, like a Moscow mule served in an iconic copper mug. With so much flavor going on, people with gluten sensitivities or allergies may wonder if ginger ale can be gluten-free. The short answer is yes, it can.

We've already explored whether or not ginger beer can be gluten-free. The question makes even more sense with ginger ale's spicy cousin, since yeast is an ingredient. It turns out most ginger beers are gluten-free. Similarly, most ginger ales are considered gluten-free, with ingredients like carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, natural flavor, citric acid, and caramel color. That "natural flavor" is a bit of a yellow flag though. Most commercial ginger ales don't actually contain real ginger, and most don't bear a certified gluten-free badge among their nutrition and ingredient labels.