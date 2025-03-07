Is Ginger Ale Gluten-Free?
Ginger Ale is something of an unsung hero in the soft drink world these days, as it has been since it was created. It's arguably America's oldest soda pop: Vernor's ginger ale launched in 1866. The flavor profile is more complex than your typical caramelized sugar water. With a nutty, bready base, a hint of sweetness, and, of course, the bite of ginger, it's satisfying and works beautifully in cocktails, like a Moscow mule served in an iconic copper mug. With so much flavor going on, people with gluten sensitivities or allergies may wonder if ginger ale can be gluten-free. The short answer is yes, it can.
We've already explored whether or not ginger beer can be gluten-free. The question makes even more sense with ginger ale's spicy cousin, since yeast is an ingredient. It turns out most ginger beers are gluten-free. Similarly, most ginger ales are considered gluten-free, with ingredients like carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, natural flavor, citric acid, and caramel color. That "natural flavor" is a bit of a yellow flag though. Most commercial ginger ales don't actually contain real ginger, and most don't bear a certified gluten-free badge among their nutrition and ingredient labels.
Most ginger ale is gluten-free, but buyer beware
While most major brands don't label their ginger ales as certified gluten-free, it doesn't mean they aren't. In fact, Canada Dry is considered gluten-free by celiac watchdog sites. Other major brands, like Schweppes and Seagram's, are also considered gluten-free despite not claiming to be.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), brands and products featuring (voluntary) gluten-free labeling must meet strict standards, including having no gluten-containing grains in the ingredients and that no individual ingredient can have more than 20 ppm gluten. By that definition, most ginger ales should be gluten-free. That said, it's worth reading ingredient labels carefully if you're concerned. Flavored versions like the Canada Dry Cherry Gingerale Fruit Splash should be double-checked as some flavored syrups may contain gluten.
To make certain you're sipping a gluten-free ginger ale, find brands bearing approved certifications. Olipop, Wild Bill's, and White Rock are all certified gluten-free. Though some retail sites claim Fever Tree is certified, the brand itself says on its website that, while no gluten is added (with noted exceptions), its products are not certified gluten-free, including ginger ale.