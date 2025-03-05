What You Should Know About Refreezing Plant-Based Meat

There is no denying the diversity in plant-based protein sources that make the foundation for animal-free meats alternatives. From soy-based textured vegetable protein (TVP) that makes a fantastic swap for ground beef to soy curls that recreate the texture of shredded chicken to seitan, a wheat-based protein that provides a satisfying bite similar to meat, the number of plant-based proteins open a world of animal-free culinary possibilities.

Each plant-based protein responds differently to freezing and reheating, and it's important to prepare them properly for optimal enjoyment. For example, frozen tofu develops a spongy post-freeze texture, which home cooks can use to their advantage. Thaw it completely, either overnight in the fridge, in a hot water bath, or even in the microwave so long as you make sure the entire block of tofu has fully thawed on the inside. Press gently to remove excess moisture, and your tofu canvas is ready to transform into a satisfying nugget, tender, or simply be celebrated as is.

Given its dense texture, tempeh, a fermented soy product popular in Indonesian cuisine, maintains its integrity through freezing. Steaming it for five minutes or until completely thawed is a great way to prepare tender tempeh dishes. Seitan also benefits from moisture when reheating from frozen. For succulent results, thaw it partially, then finish in a flavorful broth or sauce, allowing it to simmer until heated through. This method prevents the rubbery texture that can develop when reheated too quickly.

If you have frozen dehydrated proteins like TVP, soy curls, or pea protein crumbles, add them directly to soups, stews, and sauces to rehydrate and absorb flavors seamlessly. For most commercial plant-based meat products like Beyond Meat (made from pea protein) and Impossible Foods, you can either defrost the protein overnight in the fridge or cook directly from frozen, making last-minute weeknight meals easy.