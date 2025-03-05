Where Can You Buy Harissa?
Harissa, the vibrant North African chili paste, known for its harmonious blend of spicy, smoky, tangy flavors with notes of garlic, is a celebrated staple in North African and Middle Eastern cooking. The popular condiment transcends its applications in cooking to a global audience as it becomes increasingly available in a variety of retail locations across the world. Middle Eastern and North African specialty stores are your best bet, as they typically stock multiple varieties of authentic harissa, from mild to intensely spicy, in both paste and powder forms.
Many well-stocked supermarkets now carry harissa in their international foods aisle near Mediterranean or Middle Eastern products, often alongside items like tahini and preserved lemons. Popular chains like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's frequently carry at least one brand. You may even find artisanal harissa paste at your local farmer's markets or gourmet shops. These small-batch versions typically offer superior flavor but may cost more. If you would rather have harissa delivered to your door, online retailers provide extensive options, from traditional Moroccan varieties to modern interpretations with unique additions like preserved lemon or seasoned with rose petals. High-quality harissa should have a bright red color, complex aroma, and thick, paste-like consistency that is not too watery. The ingredients list should be straightforward — primarily chilies, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and coriander, and little to no added preservatives or fillers.
Make your own harissa
Making your own harissa at home can inspire you to explore the world of North African flavors with minimal effort. Begin by rehydrating your preferred dried chilies like guajillo or árbol in hot water, then blend them with roasted red peppers, garlic, and toasted spices including cumin, coriander, and caraway seeds. While you can use fresh chilies, you may end up with a less intense flavor and runnier consistency. Toasting your spices unlocks complex flavors that infuse the harissa paste with mouthwatering flavor. A splash of lemon juice, good quality olive oil, and a pinch of salt brings everything together, and once everything is well combined, the culinary possibilities are endless.
The bold, smoky flavors of harissa pair beautifully with a tray of roasted vegetables. Fold a spoonful into homemade hummus for instant depth, and blend with soaked cashews for a creamy, plant-based, spicy pasta sauce that will make you forget dairy ever existed. Upgrade a simple tomato and vegetable soup with a delectable kick by gradually stirring this fiery condiment into the mixture to taste, or keep things classic with a simple Moroccan-inspired tagine dish with a harissa base. Give your breakfast a wake-up call by adding harissa to your avocado toast or breakfast burritos; you may never want to go back. Regardless of your culinary endeavors with this vibrant, flavorful paste, let it introduce you to a whole new world of North African cuisine, and inspiring fusion dishes.