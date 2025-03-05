Where Can You Buy Harissa?

Harissa, the vibrant North African chili paste, known for its harmonious blend of spicy, smoky, tangy flavors with notes of garlic, is a celebrated staple in North African and Middle Eastern cooking. The popular condiment transcends its applications in cooking to a global audience as it becomes increasingly available in a variety of retail locations across the world. Middle Eastern and North African specialty stores are your best bet, as they typically stock multiple varieties of authentic harissa, from mild to intensely spicy, in both paste and powder forms.

Many well-stocked supermarkets now carry harissa in their international foods aisle near Mediterranean or Middle Eastern products, often alongside items like tahini and preserved lemons. Popular chains like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's frequently carry at least one brand. You may even find artisanal harissa paste at your local farmer's markets or gourmet shops. These small-batch versions typically offer superior flavor but may cost more. If you would rather have harissa delivered to your door, online retailers provide extensive options, from traditional Moroccan varieties to modern interpretations with unique additions like preserved lemon or seasoned with rose petals. High-quality harissa should have a bright red color, complex aroma, and thick, paste-like consistency that is not too watery. The ingredients list should be straightforward — primarily chilies, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and coriander, and little to no added preservatives or fillers.