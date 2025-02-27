The Best Substitute For Chartreuse (And Where To Buy It)
Some love it, while others find it an acquired taste, but everyone must agree that Chartreuse is a one-of-a-kind herbal liqueur. If you're trying to get your hands on a bottle, it might be increasingly difficult in the coming years. In 2023, Carthusian monks in the French Alps, the only ones with the recipe for Chartreuse, announced that they would not increase production — despite increasing demand — to focus on their prayers and solitude.
Looking for a substitute for Chartreuse can be challenging – it's made from over 130 different botanicals and comes in two hues, green and yellow, naturally colored by chlorophyll and saffron, respectively. Chowhound spoke with Jeffrey Morgenthaler, author and co-owner of Pacific Standard and The Sunset Room, to understand the flavors of Chartreuse and find out if there is a good replacement. "Green chartreuse has more intense, concentrated flavors. It also is quite a bit stronger at 110 proof versus yellow's 86 proof. The yellow is also slightly sweeter, giving it a softer flavor," he clarified.
And to mimic this flavor? Morgenthaler explains that the most closely related spirit would be genepy, or genepi. This type of herbal liqueur hails from the Western Alps, with producers using herbs similar to those found in Chartreuse, giving it a similar flavor profile. However, genepy contains fewer botanicals, making it slightly less complex and intense. One ingredient all genepy includes is wormwood (the bitter herb responsible for the myth about absinthe causing hallucinations). While it's possible to make genepy using almost any type of wormwood, in many cases, Artemesia genipi, also called mountain sage, features prominently in this spirit.
Where to buy genepy and other alternatives
Genepy has been more recently introduced to the United States, and many of the European brands are not available here yet. However, unlike Chartreuse, genepy isn't in danger of becoming scarce, and you'll find various producers and brands available globally. Well-stocked liquor stores should carry the most popular brand stateside, Dolin Genepy Le Chamois. Although not as common as Dolin, there is at least one domestic brand of genepy from Forthave Spirits, called Yellow. Online retailers are a good bet, and specialty European liquor sites often have genepy in stock and available for shipping. In Europe, it's commonly found in French and Italian liquor shops, particularly in Alpine regions.
If genepy is also proving to be challenging to find, Jeffrey Morgenthaler shares two more options, "There is also a great substitute for the Green Chartreuse out of New York called Faccia Brutto. My favorite substitute for yellow chartreuse is Benedictine, which can be found nearly anywhere."
Faccia Brutto provides a beautiful, vibrant green color and similar herbal bittersweetness as Green Chartreuse does and can be found online or in some liquor stores. Benedictine, created by a Benedictine monk in the 16th century, uses 27 herbs and spices and is produced in a palace in the north of France. Whichever you choose, Chartreuse, genepy, Faccia Brutto, and Benedictine are all versatile liqueurs that work equally well as an aperitif or digestif before or after a meal as they do in a cocktail.