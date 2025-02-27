The Best Substitute For Chartreuse (And Where To Buy It)

Some love it, while others find it an acquired taste, but everyone must agree that Chartreuse is a one-of-a-kind herbal liqueur. If you're trying to get your hands on a bottle, it might be increasingly difficult in the coming years. In 2023, Carthusian monks in the French Alps, the only ones with the recipe for Chartreuse, announced that they would not increase production — despite increasing demand — to focus on their prayers and solitude.

Looking for a substitute for Chartreuse can be challenging – it's made from over 130 different botanicals and comes in two hues, green and yellow, naturally colored by chlorophyll and saffron, respectively. Chowhound spoke with Jeffrey Morgenthaler, author and co-owner of Pacific Standard and The Sunset Room, to understand the flavors of Chartreuse and find out if there is a good replacement. "Green chartreuse has more intense, concentrated flavors. It also is quite a bit stronger at 110 proof versus yellow's 86 proof. The yellow is also slightly sweeter, giving it a softer flavor," he clarified.

And to mimic this flavor? Morgenthaler explains that the most closely related spirit would be genepy, or genepi. This type of herbal liqueur hails from the Western Alps, with producers using herbs similar to those found in Chartreuse, giving it a similar flavor profile. However, genepy contains fewer botanicals, making it slightly less complex and intense. One ingredient all genepy includes is wormwood (the bitter herb responsible for the myth about absinthe causing hallucinations). While it's possible to make genepy using almost any type of wormwood, in many cases, Artemesia genipi, also called mountain sage, features prominently in this spirit.