The Proper Way To Drink Sake Spillover-Style

Etiquette plays a prominent role in Japanese culture. Whether you're paying for a meal in a Japanese restaurant, entering someone's home, or receiving a gift, there are specific guidelines surrounding demonstrations of respect and politeness. This also applies to consuming sake — and with good reason. A fermented rice drink that dates back thousands of years, it used to be enjoyed only by elite members of society and offered at shrines. While anyone may enjoy this beverage today, ordering sake in Japan is an act steeped in tradition.

Though usually served in tiny cups that resemble shot glasses (called ochoko), sake should be savored, especially when served warm. The flavor of sake is sweet and light, with lots of complexity, and people strongly associate it with relaxing. Sake is also a symbol of abundance and generosity when enjoyed spillover-style, with an ochoko nestled in a small wooden box called a masu.

When served this way, your host will fill the ochoko well past the brim, allowing some of the sake to spill over into the masu. Your role is to then repay this demonstration of kindness by wasting as little of the overflow as possible. This is done by carefully sipping sake from the ochoko until it's safe to lift it from the masu without splashing. You may then lift the cup to your lips, drying the bottom of it before enjoying.