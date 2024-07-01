The Beer Glass Test To Suss Out Restaurant Cleanliness

Beer has come a long way since its probable inception as a lucky mistake millennia ago. Now, with tons of different brew types, beer can be found in practically any place that has a culture of alcohol consumption, and is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. It makes sense, then, that you may find yourself ordering a pint of the sudsy stuff next time you dine out. But did you know that your beer can actually act as a sort of litmus test for the cleanliness of the restaurant? Specifically, it can tell you a perhaps-unsettling story about the cleanliness of your beer glass.

Advertisement

You may know how vital the role of your beer glass is for your drinking experience. But aside from affecting your beer taste-wise, your glass can tell a story of how clean (or dirty) that particular restaurant's glassware is. Beer, of course, has carbonation, giving it its characteristic effervescence and helping with the beer's nose and mouthfeel. But if those same carbonation bubbles stick to the side of your glass instead of rising to join their bubbly brethren, you've got a dirty glass in your hand. If you find this happening when you order a beer at a restaurant, kindly ask for a re-pour in a clean glass.