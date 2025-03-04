Can Polished Cast Iron Skillets Be Seasoned?

Cast iron skillets are famously fickle. The popular pan's high-maintenance reputation precedes it, but a cast iron skillet is a kitchen essential for frying eggs, baking biscuits (even the canned kind), and making crusty, evenly cooked apple pies. While there are a lot of myths about cast iron, the material is actually extremely durable when you know how to care for it. An essential step of cast iron care is seasoning your pan. Both polished and classic cast iron skillets can be seasoned and can benefit from the protective coating.

Early cast iron pans were consistently polished during production. While not as commonplace in contemporary cooking, polished cast iron skillets are still available on the market today. Unlike a typical cast iron pan that maintains its coarse interior, polished cast iron skillets have been burnished to boast a sleek, smooth finish. Like regular cast iron pans, some polished skillets are sold pre-seasoned. Seasoning tends to cling better to the textured surface of unpolished cast iron because of its rough structure; however, to protect your skillet and prolong the polished pan's life, you should still be seasoning its surface regularly.