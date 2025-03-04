Can Polished Cast Iron Skillets Be Seasoned?
Cast iron skillets are famously fickle. The popular pan's high-maintenance reputation precedes it, but a cast iron skillet is a kitchen essential for frying eggs, baking biscuits (even the canned kind), and making crusty, evenly cooked apple pies. While there are a lot of myths about cast iron, the material is actually extremely durable when you know how to care for it. An essential step of cast iron care is seasoning your pan. Both polished and classic cast iron skillets can be seasoned and can benefit from the protective coating.
Early cast iron pans were consistently polished during production. While not as commonplace in contemporary cooking, polished cast iron skillets are still available on the market today. Unlike a typical cast iron pan that maintains its coarse interior, polished cast iron skillets have been burnished to boast a sleek, smooth finish. Like regular cast iron pans, some polished skillets are sold pre-seasoned. Seasoning tends to cling better to the textured surface of unpolished cast iron because of its rough structure; however, to protect your skillet and prolong the polished pan's life, you should still be seasoning its surface regularly.
Cast iron upkeep
A cast iron skillet is a timeless and versatile appliance that can be passed down from generation to generation if properly cared for. You might be familiar with smooth cast iron if you've inherited a retro-style skillet. Sleek cooking surfaces help deter sticking, but you should still be maintaining seasoning on polished cast iron.
In this case, seasoning refers not to jars in your spice rack, but to a layer of oil that has been baked into your cast iron skillet. Seasoning prevents rust and keeps food from sticking. Seasoning a cast iron pan is a simple process. Just be sure you set your oven to the right temperature when seasoning cast iron. To keep your coating intact and maintain easy upkeep, cook with your skillet consistently, especially right after first purchasing the pan. Making a point to prepare foods with fat and oil, in particular, will help to strengthen the pan's surface.